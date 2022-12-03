IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

    04:50
    Unpacking the Senate Race in Georgia and Ye’s Antisemitism Comments

    07:40

  • Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

    07:24

  • Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia

    06:37

  • Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans

    08:54

  • Bracing for Change: Preparing for a Republican-led Congress

    13:30

  • The Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Trump, Nick Fuentes and Kanye West Controversy

    08:43

  • The ReGroup: The Wash Debate, Taylor Swift tickets and the AMAs

    08:49

  • Honoring Indigenous Heritage: Discussing the ICWA 

    07:55

  • The Biden Agenda Year Two: A One-on-One with the Director for OMB

    06:04

  • Discussing Political Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community

    08:04

  • Speaker Pelosi’s Incomparable Legacy and The Next Generation on Capitol Hill

    10:01

  • Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation

    10:11

  • Discussing House Leadership and Top Political Issues

    10:13

  • The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections 

    06:55

  • Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’

    10:25

  • Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?

    07:33

  • Wisconsin State Legislators Weigh in on the Future of Democracy

    05:58

  • BLOC Canvassers Share the Importance of Organizing

    04:04

  • Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections

    09:49

Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

President of the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO Greg Regan joins to share how the rank-and-file rail workers are reacting to the bill signed by President Biden set to avert a nationwide rail strike, which doesn’t include paid sick time.Dec. 3, 2022

