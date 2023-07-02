IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

Protecting LGBTQ+ rights and minority communities: why the Colorado Attorney General urges limits on Supreme Court 'mischief'

06:20

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser - (D) Colorado Attorney General shares his insight on the Supreme Court web designer ruling and what needs to be done to protect targeted communities from misguided rulings.July 2, 2023

