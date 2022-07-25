IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    President Biden’s Strategy on Gas Prices and Low Approval Ratings

Symone

President Biden’s Strategy on Gas Prices and Low Approval Ratings

Symone D Sanders asks White House Chief Staff Ron Klain about President Biden’s recovery from Covid-19, falling gas prices, the president’s approval rating, and the U.S. response to the Monkeypox global emergencyJuly 25, 2022

