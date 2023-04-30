President Biden’s National Campaign Co-chair discusses the strategy for his re-election campaign

SYMONE Spotlight: Golda Rosheuvel discusses “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”06:03
President Biden’s National Campaign Co-chair discusses the strategy for his re-election campaign10:24
Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Symone ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner07:10
Rep. Pramila Jayapal discusses the debt ceiling standoff in Congress08:15
The Impact of the White House Correspondents Association on Democracy11:50
Unpacking the White House Correspondents Association & Dinner with Tamara Keith10:06
Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform06:40
Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more07:23
The ReGroup: Discussing Season Four of Love is Blind and spoiler culture05:12
Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate’s top issues12:08
Discussing the ongoing activism in Tennessee05:32
Governor Inslee on why he’s stockpiling the abortion pill that could be in jeopardy08:46
SYMONE Exclusive: The Tennessee Three discuss what’s next following expulsion votes09:34
Democratic Tennessee legislators discuss the State’s expulsion votes12:04
Michael Cohen discusses what’s next for fmr. Pres. Trump08:43
Discussing the fate of medication abortion in America07:21
SYMONE Exclusive: the Tennessee Three discuss expulsion from the state legislature11:59
Unpacking former President Donald Trump’s arrest11:11
The ReGroup: Discussing LSU Star Angel Reese11:09
Discussing women voters ahead of the 2024 election04:15
