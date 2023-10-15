IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu meets with families of Israeli hostages

    00:49

  • A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    05:01

  • U.K.'s foreign secretary urges Israel to use 'restraint'

    01:00

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

    01:24

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

  • Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military

    14:02

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

    01:35

  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

    01:55

  • How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?

    01:52

  • US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel

    02:04

  • Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says

    03:53

  • Thousands flee Gaza, seek shelter ahead Israel’s invasion

    02:48

  • Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel continues bombardment

    01:14

  • Israeli tanks deploy near Lebanese border amid high tensions

    00:52

  • Pete Davidson addresses the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on SNL

    01:30

  • DeSantis says U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza

    00:31

  • Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel

    03:36

  • First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many

    02:55

  • Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel

    03:19

Symone

Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

07:32

Just hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Egyptian president, Palestinian officials confirmed the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt will be open for foreign nationals including roughly 600 Americans trapped in Gaza. Oct. 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu meets with families of Israeli hostages

    00:49

  • A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    05:01

  • U.K.'s foreign secretary urges Israel to use 'restraint'

    01:00

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

    01:24

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All