Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

Netanyahu meets with families of Israeli hostages00:49
A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict05:01
U.K.'s foreign secretary urges Israel to use 'restraint'01:00
Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah01:41
Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan01:24
Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia01:23
Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military14:02
Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’01:35
Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges01:55
How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?01:52
US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel02:04
Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says03:53
Thousands flee Gaza, seek shelter ahead Israel’s invasion02:48
Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel continues bombardment01:14
Israeli tanks deploy near Lebanese border amid high tensions00:52
Pete Davidson addresses the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on SNL01:30
DeSantis says U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza00:31
Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel03:36
First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many02:55
Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel03:19
