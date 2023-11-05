One year to go: Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden Campaign talks 2024 strategy and the state of the Presidential race

The 2024 Presidential Election is now a year away, with new polling showing President Biden’s support wavering among key demographics and in battleground states. Biden’s Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks joins Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss campaign strategies and why Democrats shouldn’t panic about poll numbers just yet. Nov. 5, 2023