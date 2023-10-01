One crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insight

House lawmakers avert a U.S. Government shutdown for now. President Biden says it's time to stop governing by crisis, but will Republican lawmakers be in the same dysfunctional mess 45 days from now? Rep. Horsford joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend to discuss. He also weighs in on the Congressional Black Caucus’ letter to Governor Newsom asking him to appoint Democratic Congresswoman and current Senate candidate Barbara Lee to fill the seat of late Senator Dianne Feinstein.Oct. 1, 2023