    NTSB Chair discusses the board’s findings on the OH train derailment

Symone

NTSB Chair discusses the board’s findings on the OH train derailment

Questions remain about the health impact of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, OH. The National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy discusses what can be done to prevent future rail disasters and her frustration with the politics and misinformation surrounding the derailment.Feb. 26, 2023

