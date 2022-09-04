IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Newly Approved Covid-19 Booster for B-A5 Omicron Subvariant

Newly Approved Covid-19 Booster for B-A5 Omicron Subvariant

A newly approved Covid-19 booster is expected to hit pharmacies soon, targeting the B-A5 Omicron subvariant. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock tells us everything we need to know about this updated booster and who will be eligible for it first. Sept. 4, 2022

