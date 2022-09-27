IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Going Beyond The Beltway: Suburban Moms And What’s Driving Them To The Ballot Box

  • Migrants Making The Treacherous Journey North are Fleeing Communism and Persecution

    New Poll Suggests A Shift In Top Concerns For Americans At The Ballot Box

    Discussing Weighing Issues Driving Americans To The Polls This Midterm 2022

  • Puerto Rico Struggling To Restore Power After Hurricane Fiona

  • The Midterms Are Just Forty-Five Days Away, We Discuss Critical Races in AZ, WI & MI

  • Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.

  • Mad Dash To Midterms Kicks Off With A Biden – Trump Showdown In PA

  • Newly Approved Covid-19 Booster for B-A5 Omicron Subvariant

  • Can Democratic Candidates Hold On To Current Voter Momentum With The Midterms Just Two Months Away? 

  • New Details On An Unsealed List Of Documents Seized By The FBI At Mar-A-Lago

  • California’s Ban On Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035

  • Discussing Biden’s Primetime Address on the “Soul Of The Nation”

  • Andrew Warren’s Legal And Political Battle In Florida 

  • The Unprecedented Pressure On Educators

  • Discussing Black And Latino Voter Impact In Midterms

  • Discussing The Fulton County Criminal Investigation Into Efforts To Overturn 2020 Elections.

  • U.S. Dept. Of Education Chief of Staff Sheila Nix On Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan

  • Quiet Quitting: A New Worker Trend?

  • New Democratic Messaging Ahead Of The Midterms

Symone

New Poll Suggests A Shift In Top Concerns For Americans At The Ballot Box

Aisha Mills and Rick Tyler discuss recent polling suggesting a shift in the most pressing issues for voters, and a majority of voters saying they want the Trump investigations to continue.Sept. 27, 2022

