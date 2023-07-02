NC Attorney General reveals plan to end GOP supermajority in 2024 and speaks to gun laws, abortion and higher education 

- Now Playing
NC Attorney General reveals plan to end GOP supermajority in 2024 and speaks to gun laws, abortion and higher education06:40
College president shares why the 'One Size Fits All' concept does not work in higher education05:45
Ukrainian MP alleges Russian elites helped Prigozhin's rebellion05:02
Unveiling the operations of the mysterious Wagner Group in Africa: what you need to know04:02
Ukrainian MP reveals the ONE condition Russia must meet when the time comes to negotiate03:17
SYMONE Exclusive: The Journey to Juneteenth Part Two07:31
Unpacking the DOJ’s investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department08:03
Unpacking the attack on diversity, equity and inclusion in Texas05:57
Unpacking how Trump’s indictment impacts 2024 Republican presidential candidates07:49
Symone says: 'It’s time to step up for the LGBTQ+ community'03:01
Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell weighs in on Trump indictment and voting rights11:35
Unpacking the surprise win in the Allen v. Milligan SCOTUS case07:58
Symone says: 'the legal consequences former President Donald Trump is facing was avoidable'02:35
Mayor John Giles talks immigration reform, bipartisanship and more06:24
Mayor David Holt shares how he is building a post-Trump roadmap for Republicans08:12
Chasten Buttigieg discusses his new memoir and the attacks on the LBGTQ+ community07:16
Three democratic mayors unpack the impact of preemption on leadership09:18
Unpacking the debt ceiling law with Bharat Ramamurti09:57
Breaking down Ken Paxton’s impeachment02:27
'Unconditional' documentary highlights mental health awareness for caregivers06:26
