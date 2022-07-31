Mulvaney, Mnuchin and more: Top Trump officials cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

At least five members of former President Trump’s cabinet are in talks with the January 6 Committee, multiple outlets report. “Prosecutors know this feeling,” says former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “It’s the point in an investigation where the momentum switches, and everyone wants to come in.” She joins ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll and MSNBC’s Symone Sanders to discuss the new round of witnesses and whether the Justice Department can keep up.July 31, 2022