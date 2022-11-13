Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’

The midterm elections aren’t over yet, but Democrats have surely managed to fend off the so-called GOP “red wave” that politicians and pundits alike predicted this cycle. Rep. Steven Horsford, who just won reelection in Nevada, and Ohio Rep.-elect Emilia Sykes join Symone to talk about their wins as control of Congress still hangs in the balance.Nov. 13, 2022