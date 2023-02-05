Looking ahead to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

- Now Playing
Looking ahead to President Biden’s State of the Union Address06:18
Living Black History: A Conversation with Cynthia Marshall07:17
Rep. Steven Horsford discusses the U.S. response to the Chinese surveillance balloon07:10
Analyzing the Chinese spy balloon incident’s effect on the U.S.-China relations05:48
Unpacking police reform legislation and classified documents investigations08:50
Discussing how race factors into the police reform debate04:48
Discussing the demand for police reform across the U.S.08:26
Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy07:00
Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism04:54
Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols14:23
Unpacking the debt ceiling fight, Biden’s classified documents and more14:08
Discussing the drop in union membership across the Nation04:11
Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park04:34
Unpacking the Debt Ceiling Showdown05:44
SWAT surrounds van they believe is tied to California mass shooting02:44
Discussing the U.S. Conference of Mayors with Mayor Cantrell05:09
Digging into the classified documents investigation and more09:05
Discussing the passage of the new Rules Package with Democratic Congressmembers13:53
Unpacking the false narrative of Pres. Biden’s documents09:42
Unpacking the attempted coup in Brazil06:43
