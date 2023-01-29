IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism

    04:54

  • Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

    14:23

  • Unpacking the debt ceiling fight, Biden’s classified documents and more

    14:08

  • Discussing the drop in union membership across the Nation

    04:11

  • Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park

    04:34

  • Unpacking the Debt Ceiling Showdown

    05:44

  • SWAT surrounds van they believe is tied to California mass shooting

    02:44

  • Discussing the U.S. Conference of Mayors with Mayor Cantrell

    05:09

  • Digging into the classified documents investigation and more

    09:05

  • Discussing the passage of the new Rules Package with Democratic Congressmembers

    13:53

  • Unpacking the false narrative of Pres. Biden’s documents

    09:42

  • Unpacking the attempted coup in Brazil

    06:43

  • Discussing the impact of climate change across the globe

    04:25

  • Unpacking Pres. Biden’s Trip to El Paso and the New Congress

    09:07

  • Discussing Criticism of President Biden’s Trip to the Southern Border

    04:10

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Discusses the 118th Congress

    04:16

  • Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Discusses Speaker McCarthy’s Win

    03:50

  • Damar Hamlin’s Mid-Game Collapse Introduces New Focus on NFL Players’ Health

    12:34

  • Discussing the Fight for Reproductive Rights in 2023

    05:22

Symone

Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy

07:00

The “Living Black History” series will celebrate the pioneers in our community, who are living Black history right now. To kick off the series, Symone D. Sanders-Townsend had a one-on-one with Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and author Dana Canedy, who is the first African American to head a major publishing company, which is one of her many "firsts."Jan. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism

    04:54

  • Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

    14:23

  • Unpacking the debt ceiling fight, Biden’s classified documents and more

    14:08

  • Discussing the drop in union membership across the Nation

    04:11

  • Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All