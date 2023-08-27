IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jacksonville shooting: ‘When we have this kind of divisive rhetoric, this is exactly what happens’

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?

    02:46

  • Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia

    04:12

  • Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California

    02:52

  • 'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral

    03:01

  • How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes

    07:01

  • Trump’s election interference exposed: analysts unpack what’s ahead in Fani Willis’ Georgia case

    07:25

  • Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures

    03:35

  • Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

    07:33

  • Can this Democrat defeat Ted Cruz?

    06:03

  • “New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares

    05:57

  • The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

    05:25

  • Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues

    04:28

  • Caught red-handed: Black Republicans’ rebuke of DeSantis' plan to change the narrative of slavery

    02:57

  • Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment

    09:30

  • MD Co. Exec’s barrier-breaking quest to become the first Black Maryland Senator

    07:03

  • How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

    02:03

  • Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas

    03:16

  • Top Dem gives a reality check on Florida’s revisionist history on slavery

    06:58

  • Taking the heat: what Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the new ‘Barbie’ movie have in common

    06:42

Symone

Jacksonville shooting: ‘When we have this kind of divisive rhetoric, this is exactly what happens’

09:39

Another senseless act of gun violence in America, as a shooter in Jacksonville, Florida kills three Black people. Local Councilmember Rahman Johnson joins Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss the hate-driven, racist rhetoric that led to this tragedy.Aug. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Jacksonville shooting: ‘When we have this kind of divisive rhetoric, this is exactly what happens’

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?

    02:46

  • Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia

    04:12

  • Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California

    02:52

  • 'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral

    03:01

  • How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes

    07:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All