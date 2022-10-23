IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Walter Fields on their voter education and turnout efforts

    04:43
Symone

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Walter Fields on their voter education and turnout efforts

04:43

Director of Communications and Chairman of Public Affairs for Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Walter Fields joins SYMONE in our Divine9 series discussing the fraternity’s efforts at voter education and turnout. Oct. 23, 2022

