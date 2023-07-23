IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers woman face in Texas

    03:16

  • Top Dem gives a reality check on Florida’s revisionist history on slavery

    06:58

  • Taking the heat: what Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the new ‘Barbie’ movie have in common

    06:42

  • Meet Forbes' newest community highlighting Black industry professionals

    04:35

  • Cluster munition controversy: President Biden’s gift or garage sale?

    06:30

  • U.S. Senate Candidate push for Black representation in the Senate

    07:13

  • The Supreme Court vs. Affirmative Action: equality or an attack on Black & vulnerable communities?

    05:07

  • Exclusive interview: 'Grown-ish' star on how the '-ish' universe is changing Black culture forever

    07:33

  • Arizona’s Governor is shaking up the post-Roe landscape – why other governors need to take notes

    01:58

  • NC Attorney General reveals plan to end GOP supermajority in 2024 and speaks to gun laws, abortion and higher education 

    06:40

  • College president shares why the 'One Size Fits All' concept does not work in higher education

    05:45

  • Ukrainian MP alleges Russian elites helped Prigozhin's rebellion

    05:02

  • Unveiling the operations of the mysterious Wagner Group in Africa: what you need to know

    04:02

  • Ukrainian MP reveals the ONE condition Russia must meet when the time comes to negotiate

    03:17

  • SYMONE Exclusive: The Journey to Juneteenth Part Two

    07:31

  • Unpacking the DOJ’s investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department

    08:03

  • Unpacking the attack on diversity, equity and inclusion in Texas

    05:57

  • Unpacking how Trump’s indictment impacts 2024 Republican presidential candidates

    07:49

  • Symone says: 'It’s time to step up for the LGBTQ+ community'

    03:01

Symone

How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

02:03

The right-wing war on women's bodily autonomy is stronger than ever, but we should celebrate the incredible tool the FDA recently granted women by approving over-the-counter oral birth control. MSNBC’S Symone D. Sanders Towsend shares why "O-Pill" is an absolute game changer in this fight, for so many reasons.July 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers woman face in Texas

    03:16

  • Top Dem gives a reality check on Florida’s revisionist history on slavery

    06:58

  • Taking the heat: what Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the new ‘Barbie’ movie have in common

    06:42

  • Meet Forbes' newest community highlighting Black industry professionals

    04:35

  • Cluster munition controversy: President Biden’s gift or garage sale?

    06:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All