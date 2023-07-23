How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

The right-wing war on women's bodily autonomy is stronger than ever, but we should celebrate the incredible tool the FDA recently granted women by approving over-the-counter oral birth control. MSNBC’S Symone D. Sanders Towsend shares why "O-Pill" is an absolute game changer in this fight, for so many reasons.July 23, 2023