    How Houston’s mayor is fighting back against Republicans’ preemption power play to attack democracy

    10:15
    Hurricane Idalia devastates Florida: President Biden speaks out

    11:24

  • Biden assesses Idalia damage, calls on Congress to ensure recovery funding

    01:29

  • Democrat Congressional Candidate fires up his battle to oust Republican Congressman Calvert

    04:43

  • Jacksonville shooting: ‘When we have this kind of divisive rhetoric, this is exactly what happens’

    09:39

  • From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?

    02:46

  • Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia

    04:12

  • Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California

    02:52

  • 'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral

    03:01

  • How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes

    07:01

  • Trump’s election interference exposed: analysts unpack what’s ahead in Fani Willis’ Georgia case

    07:25

  • Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures

    03:35

  • Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

    07:33

  • Can this Democrat defeat Ted Cruz?

    06:03

  • “New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares

    05:57

  • The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

    05:25

  • Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues

    04:28

  • Caught red-handed: Black Republicans’ rebuke of DeSantis' plan to change the narrative of slavery

    02:57

  • Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment

    09:30

  • MD Co. Exec’s barrier-breaking quest to become the first Black Maryland Senator

    07:03

How Houston’s mayor is fighting back against Republicans’ preemption power play to attack democracy

10:15

There's a disturbing trend we're seeing in Republican-led states, like Texas, to stifle lawfully elected Democrats. Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Symone Sanders Townsend to weigh in on the preemption bill disrupting how his city governs.Sept. 2, 2023

