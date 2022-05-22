IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The most restrictive abortion law in the country.

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    How Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Beatty reacts to Secretary Miguel Cardona’s statements on the Biden administration student loan debt relief plan.

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Symone Sanders spoke with Aisha “Pinky” Cole about her career and the importance of HBCUs.

    05:31

  • The heavy burden for many after graduating

    11:31

  • The need to elect more pro-abortion rights candidates to congress

    04:14

  • When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?

    09:25

  • Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman hospitalized after stroke

    00:32

  • Roe v. Wade in peril amidst national abortion rights protests

    13:42

  • Officials say more funding necessary for future Covid surges

    06:04

  • GOP voters angry about abortion in jeopardy 

    08:23

  • Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Day 

    08:10

  • One-on-one with FLOTUS on her family

    07:10

  • FLOTUS on abortion rights

    06:42

Symone

How Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Beatty reacts to Secretary Miguel Cardona’s statements on the Biden administration student loan debt relief plan.

04:14

Symone Sanders invites Congressional Black Caucus leader, Representative Joyce Beatty to talk about student loan debt relief and redistricting laws in Florida and New York that could affect the number of black representatives in the United States House of Representatives.May 22, 2022

  • The most restrictive abortion law in the country.

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    How Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Beatty reacts to Secretary Miguel Cardona’s statements on the Biden administration student loan debt relief plan.

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Symone Sanders spoke with Aisha “Pinky” Cole about her career and the importance of HBCUs.

    05:31

  • The heavy burden for many after graduating

    11:31

  • The need to elect more pro-abortion rights candidates to congress

    04:14

  • When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?

    09:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All