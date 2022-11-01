Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard

Paul Pelosi, husband of speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home following a break in. Real Clear Politics’ A.B. Stoddard says the invasion was not only an attack on Paul Pelosi, but was also intended to be an assassination of the congresswoman. Stoddard and Common Thread Strategies’ Jesse Moore join Symone Sanders to discuss the rise in threats against lawmakers. Nov. 1, 2022