  • Michael Thompson fighting to help those serving time for nonviolent marijuana offenses

    08:25
    Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard

    06:25
    Despite what some may say, young people ARE motivated to get to the ballot box this 2022 midterm election

    09:38

  • When it comes to the 2022 midterms every seat counts: Symone breaks down tight congressional races

    11:08

  • Clinical Psychologist Jeff Gardere advises couples to “make your partner your best friend”

    07:06

  • High voter interest in the midterms & key congressional races that could win Republicans the majority

    09:51

  • Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Walter Fields on their voter education and turnout efforts

    04:43

  • New NBC News poll shows voter interest in the Midterm elections is at an all-time high

    09:30

  • U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh Talks About Economic Issues

    08:35

  • Sigma Gamma Rho International President Discusses Voter Engagement

    06:25

  • K-Pop megastars BTS will officially fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea

    08:06

  • “I am a conqueror, not a survivor” says Terri D. Sanders about her battle with breast cancer

    10:05

  • Symone D Sanders-Townsend says Democratic Candidates nationwide ARE talking about the economy

    13:28

  • FL State Legislator: voters should be concerned about losing rights, not just the economy

    08:55

  • Dem. candidates ARE talking about the economy, so why does Bernie Sanders think otherwise?

    11:37

  • The Divine Nine Series: Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi mobilizing his chapters to get out the vote this November

    04:53

  • Discussing Carter center to observe November elections in Fulton County

    07:34

  • Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge discusses the housing crisis.

    06:40

  • Discussing Senate Races: Herschel Walker takes out prop on stage at the Georgia debate

    08:48

  • In The ReGroup: Kanye suspended from Twitter & Instagram for his antisemitic comments

    09:17

Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard

06:25

Paul Pelosi, husband of speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home following a break in. Real Clear Politics’ A.B. Stoddard says the invasion was not only an attack on Paul Pelosi, but was also intended to be an assassination of the congresswoman. Stoddard and Common Thread Strategies’ Jesse Moore join Symone Sanders to discuss the rise in threats against lawmakers. Nov. 1, 2022

