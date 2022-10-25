High voter interest in the midterms & key congressional races that could win Republicans the majority

Host/Managing Editor, #RolandMartinUnfiltered digital show Roland Martin and Republican Strategist and MSNBC Political Analyst Susan Del Percio break down a new NBC news poll finding high voter interest in the #Midterms2022, plus look at where Democratic candidates are unexpectedly vulnerable and the future of the Republican partyOct. 25, 2022