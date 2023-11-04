Here’s What You Need to Know: The Key Issues in the 2023 Election

Americans head to the polls in several states for 2023 off-year elections, and what voters decide could have an enormous impact on your rights. Dek: With election day around the corner on November 7, Symone Sanders Townsend dives into four key state elections: Ohio, Virginia, Mississippi, and Kentucky. From abortion rights to gun safety, here is what’s at stake on the 2023 ballots.Nov. 4, 2023