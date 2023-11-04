IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Could Donald Trump be OFF the ballot in two states? Lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to stop the former president’s name from appearing on those ballots.  

    Bringing gun safety to the table: Congressman Clyburn reveals the path forward

  • Playing dirty: How Republicans are silencing democracy in North Carolina

  • Virginia's political showdown: How this state senate candidate plans to fight for women’s autonomy

  • A call to action: What Americans can do to end the gun violence epidemic

  • ‘Mild in tone, not mild in policy’: A deep dive into new House Speaker Mike Johnson

  • ‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out

  • Bipartisan Front: How to combat global terrorism

  • The battle for women's autonomy: Ohio's crucial vote on reproductive rights

  • ‘They’re desperate’: Rep. Maxine Waters calls out new Republican House Speaker candidates

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Speaker dreams shattered: How House Republicans finally stood up against extremism

  • Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

  • Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

  • Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

  • Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

  • Exposing the GOP's false claims on Israel attack funding

  • ‘The humanitarian toll should not be forgotten’: Why humanity can’t fade in the shadows Israel’s war

  • U.S pledges additional support for Israel, including additional equipment and supplies

Here’s What You Need to Know: The Key Issues in the 2023 Election

Americans head to the polls in several states for 2023 off-year elections, and what voters decide could have an enormous impact on your rights. Dek: With election day around the corner on November 7, Symone Sanders Townsend dives into four key state elections: Ohio, Virginia, Mississippi, and Kentucky. From abortion rights to gun safety, here is what’s at stake on the 2023 ballots.Nov. 4, 2023

