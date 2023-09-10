IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Can she break the Republican stronghold? Meet the State Rep determined to flip Tennessee

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Government shutdown showdown: Democratic Senator reveals the secret to keeping the money flowing

    06:47
  • UP NEXT

    The Fall of a Proud Boy: Justice served with a 22-Year sentence

    05:14

  • Faith in Fani: Why it’s proven that the Fulton County DA knows what she is doing

    02:28

  • From Wall Street to Capitol Hill: Arizona Congressional candidate turns skepticism into a benefit

    05:13

  • Protecting Fani Willis at all costs: Why lawyers are on a mission to defend GA prosecutors

    04:36

  • How Houston’s mayor is fighting back against Republicans’ preemption power play to attack democracy

    10:15

  • Hurricane Idalia devastates Florida: President Biden speaks out

    11:24

  • Biden assesses Idalia damage, calls on Congress to ensure recovery funding

    01:29

  • Democrat Congressional Candidate fires up his battle to oust Republican Congressman Calvert

    04:43

  • Jacksonville shooting: ‘When we have this kind of divisive rhetoric, this is exactly what happens’

    09:39

  • From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?

    02:46

  • Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia

    04:12

  • Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California

    02:52

  • 'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral

    03:01

  • How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes

    07:01

  • Trump’s election interference exposed: analysts unpack what’s ahead in Fani Willis’ Georgia case

    07:25

  • Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures

    03:35

  • Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

    07:33

  • Can this Democrat defeat Ted Cruz?

    06:03

Symone

Government shutdown showdown: Democratic Senator reveals the secret to keeping the money flowing

06:47

House and Senate lawmakers are back at work this week and the first thing on the agenda is to ensure the government doesn't run out of money. Senator Chris Van Hollen joins Symone Sanders Townsend to discuss what it will take to avoid a government shutdown.Sept. 10, 2023

  • Can she break the Republican stronghold? Meet the State Rep determined to flip Tennessee

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Government shutdown showdown: Democratic Senator reveals the secret to keeping the money flowing

    06:47
  • UP NEXT

    The Fall of a Proud Boy: Justice served with a 22-Year sentence

    05:14

  • Faith in Fani: Why it’s proven that the Fulton County DA knows what she is doing

    02:28

  • From Wall Street to Capitol Hill: Arizona Congressional candidate turns skepticism into a benefit

    05:13

  • Protecting Fani Willis at all costs: Why lawyers are on a mission to defend GA prosecutors

    04:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All