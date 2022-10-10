Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online

- Now Playing
Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online09:11
- UP NEXT
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Issues Subpoenas to Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich, In Investigation of Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia05:48
Investigations into Abuse at Native American Boarding Schools going back to 19th Century09:12
Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”06:16
Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees14:56
ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump06:13
Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark03:44
SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights05:37
Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA09:51
Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway08:03
The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”06:21
Hurricane Ian: Impacts to Voting Infrastructure And Where Latino Voters Stand On Top Concerns10:39
Phi Beta Sigma Hurricane Ian Help and ‘Tell Somebody’ Vote Campaign: A Divine Nine Series05:38
NBC News/Telemundo Latino Voter Poll On Support & Top Concerns Ahead Of The November Election06:24
Alpha Phi Alpha Hurricane Ian Recovery And Getting Out The Vote: A Divine Nine Series06:16
Cheri Beasley On Efforts to Flip A GOP-Held Senate Seat In NC05:59
Celebrating 35 Year Anniversary Of “A Different World”: Debbie Allen Shares08:52
Out In Space: Why NASA Crashed A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid05:37
What Some Election Deniers Are Doing To Sow Doubt Ahead Of The Midterms.09:24
Roger Stone’s Comments On Violence And Rejecting Results Of The 2020 Election in Documentary08:42
- Now Playing
Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online09:11
- UP NEXT
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Issues Subpoenas to Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich, In Investigation of Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia05:48
Investigations into Abuse at Native American Boarding Schools going back to 19th Century09:12
Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”06:16
Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees14:56
ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump06:13
Play All