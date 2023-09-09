Faith in Fani: Why it’s proven that the Fulton County DA knows what she is doing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Donald Trump and 18 of his allies for trying to overturn the legitimate results of the 2024 election. It's the most wide-ranging of all of Trump's recent legal troubles. So why are so many, including the judge, so skeptical of her legal strategy? Symone Sanders Townsend shares why she has faith in Fani.Sept. 9, 2023