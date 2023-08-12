IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Can this Democrat defeat Ted Cruz?

    06:03

  • “New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares

    05:57

  • The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

    05:25

  • Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues

    04:28

  • Caught red-handed: Black Republicans’ rebuke of DeSantis' plan to change the narrative of slavery

    02:57

  • Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment

    09:30

  • MD Co. Exec’s barrier-breaking quest to become the first Black Maryland Senator

    07:03

  • How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

    02:03

  • Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas

    03:16

  • Top Dem gives a reality check on Florida’s revisionist history on slavery

    06:58

  • Taking the heat: what Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the new ‘Barbie’ movie have in common

    06:42

  • Meet Forbes' newest community highlighting Black industry professionals

    04:35

  • Cluster munition controversy: President Biden’s gift or garage sale?

    06:30

  • U.S. Senate Candidate push for Black representation in the Senate

    07:13

  • The Supreme Court vs. Affirmative Action: equality or an attack on Black & vulnerable communities?

    05:07

  • Exclusive interview: 'Grown-ish' star on how the '-ish' universe is changing Black culture forever

    07:33

  • Arizona’s Governor is shaking up the post-Roe landscape – why other governors need to take notes

    01:58

  • NC Attorney General reveals plan to end GOP supermajority in 2024 and speaks to gun laws, abortion and higher education 

    06:40

Symone

Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

07:33

Two witnesses have been given notice to appear Tuesday before the grand jury in Trump’s Georgia election interference case, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution reporting. Tamar Hallerman is one of the reporters who broke the story, and she joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend along with Charles Coleman.Aug. 12, 2023

  • Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Can this Democrat defeat Ted Cruz?

    06:03

  • “New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares

    05:57

  • The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

    05:25

  • Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All