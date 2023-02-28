IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    East Palestine, Ohio residents share their concerns following train derailment

Symone

East Palestine, Ohio residents share their concerns following train derailment

East Palestine, OH residents continue to demand answers about their health and safety following the toxic train derailment. Two community members share their story of evacuating their homes and their reaction to Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s response to the aftermath.Feb. 28, 2023

