Symone

Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.

08:43

MSNBC Legal Analyst Cynthia Alksne and Justice Reporter Eric Tucker discuss special master Judge Dearie giving Trumps’ legal team a deadline to submit evidence to back up his claims of declassifying documents and claims that the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-A-Lago estate during the search. Also, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president and his adult children for roughly $250 million.Sept. 25, 2022

