Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia

From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?02:46
Marching on 60 years later: “Not a commemoration, a continuation”04:50
- Now Playing
Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia04:12
- UP NEXT
Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California02:52
'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral03:01
How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes07:01
Trump’s election interference exposed: analysts unpack what’s ahead in Fani Willis’ Georgia case07:25
Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures03:35
Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case07:33
Can this Democrat defeat Ted Cruz?06:03
“New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares05:57
The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words05:25
Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues04:28
Caught red-handed: Black Republicans’ rebuke of DeSantis' plan to change the narrative of slavery02:57
Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment09:30
MD Co. Exec’s barrier-breaking quest to become the first Black Maryland Senator07:03
How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on02:03
Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas03:16
Top Dem gives a reality check on Florida’s revisionist history on slavery06:58
Taking the heat: what Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the new ‘Barbie’ movie have in common06:42
From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?02:46
Marching on 60 years later: “Not a commemoration, a continuation”04:50
- Now Playing
Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia04:12
- UP NEXT
Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California02:52
'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral03:01
How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes07:01
Play All