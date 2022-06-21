IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Symone

Displaced by Force The Alarmingly Increasing Number

04:12

Symone Sanders marks World Refugee Day by speaking to President & CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service Krish Omara Vignarajah about the more than 100 million people displaced by force around the world due to war, the climate crisis, persecution of minorities and religions.June 21, 2022

