Discussing women voters ahead of the 2024 election

A new survey is capturing the mood of many women across the United States. They're suffering the effects of inflation, healthcare and the reality of a post-Roe America. Charles Blow and Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo discuss why this could have major implications for 2024.April 2, 2023

