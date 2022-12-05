IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

    12:15

  • The Final Stretch of the Senate Runoff in Georgia

    07:11

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

    04:50

  • Unpacking the Senate Race in Georgia and Ye’s Antisemitism Comments

    07:40

  • Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

    07:24

  • Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia

    06:37

  • Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans

    08:54

  • Bracing for Change: Preparing for a Republican-led Congress

    13:30

  • The Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Trump, Nick Fuentes and Kanye West Controversy

    08:43

  • The ReGroup: The Wash Debate, Taylor Swift tickets and the AMAs

    08:49

  • Honoring Indigenous Heritage: Discussing the ICWA 

    07:55

  • The Biden Agenda Year Two: A One-on-One with the Director for OMB

    06:04

  • Discussing Political Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community

    08:04

  • Speaker Pelosi’s Incomparable Legacy and The Next Generation on Capitol Hill

    10:01

  • Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation

    10:11

  • Discussing House Leadership and Top Political Issues

    10:13

  • The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections 

    06:55

  • Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’

    10:25

Symone

Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

06:22

Twitter has transformed from a place for positive change to a place for hate towards groups of people. NBC & MSNBC Senior Reporter Brandy Zadrozny sheds light on how we got to this point.Dec. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

    12:15

  • The Final Stretch of the Senate Runoff in Georgia

    07:11

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

    04:50

  • Unpacking the Senate Race in Georgia and Ye’s Antisemitism Comments

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All