IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Unpacking the Attempted Coup in Brazil

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Discussing the Impact of Climate Change Across the Globe

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking Pres. Biden’s Trip to El Paso and the New Congress

    09:07

  • Discussing Criticism of President Biden’s Trip to the Southern Border

    04:10

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Discusses the 118th Congress

    04:16

  • Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Discusses Speaker McCarthy’s Win

    03:50

  • Damar Hamlin’s Mid-Game Collapse Introduces New Focus on NFL Players’ Health

    12:34

  • Discussing the Fight for Reproductive Rights in 2023

    05:22

  • Discussing Gov. Abbott’s Decision to Send Busloads of Migrant to DC

    08:08

  • Unpacking Efforts to Address America’s Racial Wealth Gap

    04:48

  • Discussing the New Congress with Rep. Pat Ryan

    05:21

  • The ReGroup: Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    05:22

  • Unpacking the Southwest Airlines Chaos During the Holidays

    06:36

  • SYMONE Exclusive: J6 Committee Chair Rep. Thompson on The Final Report

    07:32

  • 'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee

    10:53

  • Digging into the Uptick of Hate-Fueled Attacks in 2022

    07:07

  • Unpacking the Unprecedented Moments of 2022

    08:27

  • Health Advocate Shares Her Undercover Experience at Crisis Pregnancy Center

    07:11

  • Digging Into the Potential Impact If Title 42 Ends

    12:41

  • Unpacking the Expectations of the J6 Committee’s Final Report

    09:44

Symone

Discussing the Impact of Climate Change Across the Globe

04:25

A state of emergency has been declared in California as people who live there continue to experience catastrophic weather including cyclones. Sweta Chakraborty breaks down what immediate actions can prevent future unprecedented weather events.Jan. 10, 2023

  • Unpacking the Attempted Coup in Brazil

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Discussing the Impact of Climate Change Across the Globe

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking Pres. Biden’s Trip to El Paso and the New Congress

    09:07

  • Discussing Criticism of President Biden’s Trip to the Southern Border

    04:10

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Discusses the 118th Congress

    04:16

  • Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Discusses Speaker McCarthy’s Win

    03:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All