IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Discussing the Historic Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

    10:40
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking Down Viral Outbreaks

    06:37

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Where the Jan. 6th Committee Investigation Stands Now

    04:36

  • Discussing the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and Political Headlines

    04:10

  • Political Panel Talks Midterm Election races and abortion rights

    09:00

  • Breaking down the Senate's final push to pass the Inflation Reduction Act

    06:16

  • Veterans protest the blockage of passing the PACT Act in the Senate

    07:32

  • Political Headlines: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

    06:30

  • LGBTQ+ Community under State-sponsored attack

    06:35

  • Beyond the Beltway: Issues Shaping the Biggest Races

    11:07

  • Suburban Mom Panel discuss midterm elections

    06:33

  • Political Reporter Panel report on critical races in their states

    09:08

  • Will the Inflation Reduction Act help combat inequity? 

    04:23

  • The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

    07:02

  • Andrew Yang and colleagues prepare to launch the Forward political party

    04:03

  • Mulvaney, Mnuchin and more: Top Trump officials cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

    02:48

  • Democrats working to get new climate deal across the finish line

    05:03

  • Say Goodbye to the Choco Taco

    05:02

  • Congress Works to Bring the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act

    05:29

  •  Tik Tok Users Recap The January 6 Hearings

    06:05

Symone

Discussing the Historic Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

10:40

Danielle Moodie and Tim Miller discuss the historical passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and how abortion rights are playing a role in the midterm elections in November.Aug. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Discussing the Historic Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

    10:40
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking Down Viral Outbreaks

    06:37

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Where the Jan. 6th Committee Investigation Stands Now

    04:36

  • Discussing the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and Political Headlines

    04:10

  • Political Panel Talks Midterm Election races and abortion rights

    09:00

  • Breaking down the Senate's final push to pass the Inflation Reduction Act

    06:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All