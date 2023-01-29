Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

Reaction and condemnation are pouring in since last night's release of the disturbing and traumatic video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers. Symone D. Sanders-Townsend shares breaking developments in the case against the officers charged with his murder. Rev. Al Sharpton, Charles Coleman and Antonia Hylton join to unpack the painful truth in the video of the tragic beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, the unanswered questions about the actions of the police officers and how to change law enforcement culture in America.Jan. 29, 2023