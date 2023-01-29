IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

    14:23
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking the debt ceiling fight, Biden’s classified documents and more

    14:08

  • Discussing the drop in union membership across the Nation

    04:11

  • Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park

    04:34

  • Unpacking the Debt Ceiling Showdown

    05:44

  • SWAT surrounds van they believe is tied to California mass shooting

    02:44

  • Discussing the U.S. Conference of Mayors with Mayor Cantrell

    05:09

  • Digging into the classified documents investigation and more

    09:05

  • Discussing the passage of the new Rules Package with Democratic Congressmembers

    13:53

  • Unpacking the false narrative of Pres. Biden’s documents

    09:42

  • Unpacking the attempted coup in Brazil

    06:43

  • Discussing the impact of climate change across the globe

    04:25

  • Unpacking Pres. Biden’s Trip to El Paso and the New Congress

    09:07

  • Discussing Criticism of President Biden’s Trip to the Southern Border

    04:10

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Discusses the 118th Congress

    04:16

  • Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Discusses Speaker McCarthy’s Win

    03:50

  • Damar Hamlin’s Mid-Game Collapse Introduces New Focus on NFL Players’ Health

    12:34

  • Discussing the Fight for Reproductive Rights in 2023

    05:22

  • Discussing Gov. Abbott’s Decision to Send Busloads of Migrant to DC

    08:08

Symone

Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

14:23

Reaction and condemnation are pouring in since last night's release of the disturbing and traumatic video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers. Symone D. Sanders-Townsend shares breaking developments in the case against the officers charged with his murder.  Rev. Al Sharpton, Charles Coleman and Antonia Hylton join to unpack the painful truth in the video of the tragic beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, the unanswered questions about the actions of the police officers and how to change law enforcement culture in America.Jan. 29, 2023

  • Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

    14:23
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking the debt ceiling fight, Biden’s classified documents and more

    14:08

  • Discussing the drop in union membership across the Nation

    04:11

  • Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park

    04:34

  • Unpacking the Debt Ceiling Showdown

    05:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All