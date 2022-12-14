Discussing Texas Republican Lawmakers Consideration of a Florida-Style Voting Measures

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republican lawmakers in Texas consider a Florida-style election police force and other voting overhaul measures that could have a chilling effect on voters. Congresswoman-elect for District 30 in Texas Jasmine Crockett shares how she is taking the fight for voting rights to Congress.Dec. 14, 2022

Play All