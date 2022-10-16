Discussing Senate Races: Herschel Walker takes out prop on stage at the Georgia debate

Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge discusses the housing crisis.06:40
Discussing Senate Races: Herschel Walker takes out prop on stage at the Georgia debate08:48
In The ReGroup: Kanye suspended from Twitter & Instagram for his antisemitic comments09:17
Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted08:31
Tim Ryan calls out J.D. Vance’s subservience to Trump in Ohio debate12:40
Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online09:11
Georgia DA Issues Subpoenas To Flynn, Gingrich For Efforts To Overturn Election Results05:48
Investigations into Abuse at Native American Boarding Schools going back to 19th Century09:12
Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”06:16
Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees14:56
ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump06:13
Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark03:44
SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights05:37
Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA09:51
Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway08:03
The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”06:21
Hurricane Ian: Impacts to Voting Infrastructure And Where Latino Voters Stand On Top Concerns10:39
Phi Beta Sigma Hurricane Ian Help and ‘Tell Somebody’ Vote Campaign: A Divine Nine Series05:38
NBC News/Telemundo Latino Voter Poll On Support & Top Concerns Ahead Of The November Election06:24
Alpha Phi Alpha Hurricane Ian Recovery And Getting Out The Vote: A Divine Nine Series06:16
