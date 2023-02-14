IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Discussing relief efforts for displaced people in Turkey and Syria

    06:27
    Deputy White House Chief of Staff discusses the Biden Administration’s agenda

    04:45

  • Discussing the Biden-Harris Administration’s Plans for Americans

    08:39

  • Living Black History: A Conversation with Dr. Benjamin Chavis

    05:54

  • Digging into the developments in Former VP Pence’s Classified Documents Investigation

    11:03

  • Living Black History: A Conversation with Robert Smith

    06:15

  • Unpacking the DNC’s new calendar for its presidential primaries

    08:48

  • College Board Senior VP discusses the controversy on new AP African American Studies Course

    05:59

  • Looking ahead to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

    06:18

  • Living Black History: A Conversation with Cynthia Marshall

    07:17

  • Rep. Steven Horsford discusses the U.S. response to the Chinese surveillance balloon

    07:10

  • Analyzing the Chinese spy balloon incident’s effect on the U.S.-China relations

    05:48

  • Unpacking police reform legislation and classified documents investigations

    08:50

  • Discussing how race factors into the police reform debate

    04:48

  • Discussing the demand for police reform across the U.S.

    08:26

  • Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy

    07:00

  • Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism

    04:54

  • Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

    14:23

  • Unpacking the debt ceiling fight, Biden’s classified documents and more

    14:08

  • Discussing the drop in union membership across the Nation

    04:11

Symone

Discussing relief efforts for displaced people in Turkey and Syria

06:27

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues to climb and thousands more have lost their homes. UNHCR Senior Communications Advisor Rula Amin discusses desperately needed relief efforts by the international community.Feb. 14, 2023

