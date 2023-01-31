IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Unpacking police reform legislation and classified documents investigations

    08:50
  • Now Playing

    Discussing how race factors into the police reform debate

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Discussing the demand for police reform across the U.S.

    08:26

  • Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy

    07:00

  • Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism

    04:54

  • Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

    14:23

  • Unpacking the debt ceiling fight, Biden’s classified documents and more

    14:08

  • Discussing the drop in union membership across the Nation

    04:11

  • Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park

    04:34

  • Unpacking the Debt Ceiling Showdown

    05:44

  • SWAT surrounds van they believe is tied to California mass shooting

    02:44

  • Discussing the U.S. Conference of Mayors with Mayor Cantrell

    05:09

  • Digging into the classified documents investigation and more

    09:05

  • Discussing the passage of the new Rules Package with Democratic Congressmembers

    13:53

  • Unpacking the false narrative of Pres. Biden’s documents

    09:42

  • Unpacking the attempted coup in Brazil

    06:43

  • Discussing the impact of climate change across the globe

    04:25

  • Unpacking Pres. Biden’s Trip to El Paso and the New Congress

    09:07

  • Discussing Criticism of President Biden’s Trip to the Southern Border

    04:10

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Discusses the 118th Congress

    04:16

Symone

Discussing how race factors into the police reform debate

04:48

Professor @MichaelEDyson discusses how race factors into the police reform debate when the officers charged are Black. He also weighs in on some politicians’ efforts to erase Black history in classrooms across America.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Unpacking police reform legislation and classified documents investigations

    08:50
  • Now Playing

    Discussing how race factors into the police reform debate

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Discussing the demand for police reform across the U.S.

    08:26

  • Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy

    07:00

  • Unpacking the need for last police reform change through social activism

    04:54

  • Discussing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

    14:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All