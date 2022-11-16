Discussing House Leadership and Top Political Issues

- Now Playing
Discussing House Leadership and Top Political Issues10:13
The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections06:55
Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’10:25
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?07:33
Wisconsin State Legislators Weigh in on the Future of Democracy05:58
BLOC Canvassers Share the Importance of Organizing04:04
Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections09:49
Alpha Kappa Alpha International President on Get Out the Vote Efforts04:09
Michael Thompson fighting to help those serving time for nonviolent marijuana offenses08:25
Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard06:25
Despite what some may say, young people ARE motivated to get to the ballot box this 2022 midterm election09:38
When it comes to the 2022 midterms every seat counts: Symone breaks down tight congressional races11:08
Clinical Psychologist Jeff Gardere advises couples to “make your partner your best friend”07:06
High voter interest in the midterms & key congressional races that could win Republicans the majority09:51
Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Walter Fields on their voter education and turnout efforts04:43
New NBC News poll shows voter interest in the Midterm elections is at an all-time high09:30
U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh Talks About Economic Issues08:35
Sigma Gamma Rho International President Discusses Voter Engagement06:25
K-Pop megastars BTS will officially fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea08:06
“I am a conqueror, not a survivor” says Terri D. Sanders about her battle with breast cancer10:05
