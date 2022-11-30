IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia

Symone

Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia

06:37

Nalah Lewis, James Wilson and Kendra D. Cotton are all organizers working to motivate Georgians to get to the polls. They join to discuss the get out the vote efforts from each of their organizations.Nov. 30, 2022

