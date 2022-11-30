Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia

Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties07:24
Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia06:37
Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans08:54
Bracing for Change: Preparing for a Republican-led Congress13:30
The Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Trump, Nick Fuentes and Kanye West Controversy08:43
The ReGroup: The Wash Debate, Taylor Swift tickets and the AMAs08:49
Honoring Indigenous Heritage: Discussing the ICWA07:55
The Biden Agenda Year Two: A One-on-One with the Director for OMB06:04
Discussing Political Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community08:04
Speaker Pelosi’s Incomparable Legacy and The Next Generation on Capitol Hill10:01
Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation10:11
Discussing House Leadership and Top Political Issues10:13
The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections06:55
Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’10:25
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?07:33
Wisconsin State Legislators Weigh in on the Future of Democracy05:58
BLOC Canvassers Share the Importance of Organizing04:04
Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections09:49
Alpha Kappa Alpha International President on Get Out the Vote Efforts04:09
Michael Thompson fighting to help those serving time for nonviolent marijuana offenses08:25
