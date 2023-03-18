IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jeff Jackson unpacks the collapse of SVB and Signature

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Discussing former Pres. Trump’s 'arrest' claim in hush money case

    12:50
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Misty Copeland

    05:55

  • Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Angelica Ross

    06:39

  • En Vogue talks new music, upcoming tour and more

    05:40

  • Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Britta Wilson

    06:54

  • Biden stresses importance of history, voting during Bloody Sunday commemoration

    05:02

  • Discussing the significance of the First Amendment to American democracy

    09:37

  • Discussing the Fulton Co. Special Grand Jury foreperson’s media tour

    05:41

  • East Palestine, Ohio residents share their concerns following train derailment

    06:28

  • NTSB Chair discusses the board’s findings on the OH train derailment

    07:51

  • Living Black History: A Conversation with Dr. Mae Jemison

    05:33

  • Member of Ukrainian parliament discusses the war in Ukraine one year later

    06:39

  • Transportation Secretary Buttigieg discusses Ohio train derailment aftermath

    09:10

  • Discussing America’s support of Ukraine a year into Russia’s invasion

    07:45

  • Digging into Nikki Haley’s run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination

    06:02

  • Unpacking Republican messaging ahead of the 2024 Presidential Campaign

    08:33

  • The ReGroup: unpacking Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance and MSCHF’s new boots

    05:41

  • EPA Administrator discusses efforts following the Ohio train derailment

    07:50

  • Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home

    02:12

Symone

Discussing former Pres. Trump’s 'arrest' claim in hush money case

12:50

Former President Trump is claiming that he'll be "arrested" on Tuesday in the case of the hush money payment before a New York grand jury. Today at 4pm Jon Allen, Charles Coleman and Charlie Savage join Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss the latest developments. March 18, 2023

  • Rep. Jeff Jackson unpacks the collapse of SVB and Signature

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Discussing former Pres. Trump’s 'arrest' claim in hush money case

    12:50
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Misty Copeland

    05:55

  • Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Angelica Ross

    06:39

  • En Vogue talks new music, upcoming tour and more

    05:40

  • Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Britta Wilson

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All