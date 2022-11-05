IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections

Symone

Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections

Camila DeChalus, Jim Dornan and Rohini Kosoglu discuss races in Pennsylvania and Arizona that could have a major impact on the nation’s future. They also dig into Trump’s potential plans to announce another run for president and how it could shift the political landscape.Nov. 5, 2022

    Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections

