IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    The ReGroup: Discussing Season Four of Love is Blind and spoiler culture

    05:12

  • Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate’s top issues

    12:08

  • Discussing the ongoing activism in Tennessee

    05:32

  • Governor Inslee on why he’s stockpiling the abortion pill that could be in jeopardy

    08:46

  • SYMONE Exclusive: The Tennessee Three discuss what’s next following expulsion votes

    09:34

  • Democratic Tennessee legislators discuss the State’s expulsion votes

    12:04

  • Michael Cohen discusses what’s next for fmr. Pres. Trump

    08:43

  • Discussing the fate of medication abortion in America

    07:21

  • SYMONE Exclusive: the Tennessee Three discuss expulsion from the state legislature

    11:59

  • Unpacking former President Donald Trump’s arrest

    11:11

  • The ReGroup: Discussing LSU Star Angel Reese

    11:09

  • Discussing women voters ahead of the 2024 election

    04:15

  • Unpacking what’s ahead in the Trump indictment

    11:22

  • Unpacking the history of former Pres. Trump in New York

    07:01

  • Discussing the unprecedented indictment of Donald Trump

    11:00

  • TikTok influencers weigh in on the potential TikTok ban

    06:31

  • Unpacking former President Trump’s dangerous rhetoric against prosecutors

    07:58

  • Unpacking Wyoming’s abortion ban and the Texas abortion pill lawsuit

    05:00

Symone

Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

07:23

Many Americans are frustrated with the way elected leaders are handling some of the biggest issues facing them these days, including gun violence and abortion rights. April Ryan, Shermichael Singleton and Rev. Stephen Green weigh in on what will happen if elected officials continue to ignore voters.April 18, 2023

  • Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    The ReGroup: Discussing Season Four of Love is Blind and spoiler culture

    05:12

  • Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate’s top issues

    12:08

  • Discussing the ongoing activism in Tennessee

    05:32

  • Governor Inslee on why he’s stockpiling the abortion pill that could be in jeopardy

    08:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All