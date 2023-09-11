IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Countdown to Chaos: Experts reveal what a government shutdown means for Americans

    Can she break the Republican stronghold? Meet the State Rep determined to flip Tennessee

  • Government shutdown showdown: Democratic Senator reveals the secret to keeping the money flowing

  • The Fall of a Proud Boy: Justice served with a 22-Year sentence

  • Faith in Fani: Why it’s proven that the Fulton County DA knows what she is doing

  • From Wall Street to Capitol Hill: Arizona Congressional candidate turns skepticism into a benefit

  • Protecting Fani Willis at all costs: Why lawyers are on a mission to defend GA prosecutors

  • How Houston’s mayor is fighting back against Republicans’ preemption power play to attack democracy

  • Hurricane Idalia devastates Florida: President Biden speaks out

  • Biden assesses Idalia damage, calls on Congress to ensure recovery funding

  • Democrat Congressional Candidate fires up his battle to oust Republican Congressman Calvert

  • Jacksonville shooting: ‘When we have this kind of divisive rhetoric, this is exactly what happens’

  • From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?

  • Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia

  • Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California

  • 'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral

  • How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes

  • Trump’s election interference exposed: analysts unpack what’s ahead in Fani Willis’ Georgia case

  • Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures

  • Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

Symone

Countdown to Chaos: Experts reveal what a government shutdown means for Americans

Congress has until September 30 to avoid a government shutdown. Former Sen. Doug Jones and Former New Hampshire Republican Party Chair Jennifer Horn discuss the implications of the looming crisis.Sept. 11, 2023

