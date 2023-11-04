Could Donald Trump be OFF the ballot in two states? Lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to stop the former president’s name from appearing on those ballots.

As Donald Trump’s fraud trial is underway in New York, and he prepares to stand trial in 4 criminal cases next year, two lawsuits claim that he’s ineligible to run for President again. Charles Coleman, Basil Smikle, and J.C. Polanco join Symone Sanders Townsend to discuss efforts to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot based on the 14th amendment’s insurrection clause.Nov. 4, 2023