IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

    08:50

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

    08:55

  • Exposing the GOP's false claims on Israel attack funding

    08:09

  • ‘The humanitarian toll should not be forgotten’: Why humanity can’t fade in the shadows Israel’s war

    08:24

  • U.S pledges additional support for Israel, including additional equipment and supplies

    04:45

  • Israeli emergency services report 260 dead, many kidnapped after Hamas opened fire at music festival

    01:07

  • Rep. Meeks: 'There is absolutely, 100% no connection' between Hamas violence and Iran deal

    01:37

  • Revealing the history behind Hamas

    03:42

  • 'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11

    05:12

  • Why Rep. Meeks despises GOP members who would 'play politics' in wake of Israel attack

    06:30

  • ‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagement

    07:45

  • ‘Our democracy is broken’: What the nation can do to fix it

    03:07

  • One crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insight

    07:28

  • How the Supreme Court’s rejection of Alabama GOP's sneaky map game can save democracy

    02:01

  • A last-minute hustle: House Democrat reveals what it took to dodge a government shutdown

    06:06

  • How this Senate candidate is fighting to flip the script on Florida's GOP dominance

    05:31

  • Flyana Boss: Meet the hip hop duo taking social media by storm

    05:31

  • America’s Triple Whammy: Government shutdown, auto workers’ strike and student loan woes

    07:07

  • Turning pain into power: Quavo teams up with White House official to combat gun violence

    05:27

Symone

Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

03:57

An American woman shares her story of living in Tel Aviv as the Israel-Hamas war unfolds. She joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend, Ayman Mohyeldin and Reverend Al Sharpton to share why she’s not leaving despite the terrifying attacks.Oct. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

    08:50

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

    08:55

  • Exposing the GOP's false claims on Israel attack funding

    08:09

  • ‘The humanitarian toll should not be forgotten’: Why humanity can’t fade in the shadows Israel’s war

    08:24

  • U.S pledges additional support for Israel, including additional equipment and supplies

    04:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All