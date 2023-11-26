IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

Congressman George Santos in hot water: House Ethics Committee Member reveals what's next

07:21

New York Congressman George Santos is doubling down against the ethics committee report alleging his misuse of campaign funds. Meanwhile, another House vote to expel him is expected this week. Ethics committee member Rep. Glenn Ivey joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss what to expect. He also weighs in on President Biden's ask for a sprawling aid package including Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the Southern Border.Nov. 26, 2023

