Symone

America’s Triple Whammy: Government shutdown, auto workers’ strike and student loan woes

07:07

The American people are facing a triple whammy in the next week: A likely government shutdown, a growing and costly auto workers strike and the return of student loan payments. Rep. Emilia Sykes joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend to discuss what Congress should be doing to help.Sept. 24, 2023

